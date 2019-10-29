Govt committed to make Pakistan dengue-free: Zafar Mirza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the government was committed to make Pakistan a dengue-free state.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza said, “Making Pakistan a Dengue free country is our main mission.”

He said that had taken effective measures to control the mosquito-borne disease in the federal capital and Rawalpindi. The special assistant further said that an efficient strategy was being pursued to control the disease throughout the country including in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Mirza said that fumigation was being carried out in the areas from where the dengue cases had been reported.

Earlier on October 21, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said number of dengue fever cases were decreasing across the country.

He was addressing a meeting, here in Islamabad regarding control over increasing virus of dengue. The meeting was attended by officials of the health departments, heads of the hospitals and the administration of the twin cities.

The meeting had reviewed ongoing remedial steps being taken by the health department to thwart the lethal virus of dengue from the country.