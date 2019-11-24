Govt committed to switch 30pc of all new vehicles to electric by 2030: Amin Aslam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the government was committed to switch 30 percent of all new vehicles to electric by 2030 and kick off the transition with 100,000 vehicles and 500,000 motorcycles and rickshaws in the next four years.

He said the government would soon offer tax benefits and incentives to manufacturers and importers of electric vehicles in order to reduce its inflated oil imports’ bill, carbon emissions, boost industrial growth, and create thousands of jobs.

“We have opened up this new futuristic sector for investments by offering massive tax incentives to manufacturers, importers, and buyers,” Malik Amin Aslam, said in an interview with Arab News on Sunday.

The government is hoping that e-vehicles could usher in a new era of a cleaner environment and help save pollution-related deaths in Pakistan.

“The e-vehicles don’t emit any pollutants and their introduction will limit emissions to a large extent,” Aslam said while referring to the National Electric Vehicles Policy that the federal cabinet approved earlier this month.

“The incentives offered; for both shifting new manufacturing in Pakistan as well as for conversion of existing motorcycles, rickshaws, cars, trucks and buses are the best in the region,” Aslam said, adding that the move is a win-win for Pakistan as it will provide “savings of 70 percent in running cost, cut almost $2 billion in oil imports by 2030 and trigger a new industry delivering thousands of green jobs.”

He added that the government was receiving “a lot of interest” from not only existing manufacturers but new entrants, too.

“Our vision is to make Pakistan a hub for right-hand drive e-vehicles and use that base for not only domestic sales but also export them to earn foreign exchange,” Aslam said.