Govt considers reducing sales tax rate to 5pc to boost national progress

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started preparations for budget 2020-21 as tax reliefs have been finalized to boost the national progress, on Monday.

Sources privy to the Ministry of Finance have informed that the government is considering to bring down sales tax rate by 12 percent – from 17 percent to 5. Relief will be provided to the construction sector and other industries associated with it.

The Ministry of Industries and Production and the Ministry of Commerce have recommended to reduce sales tax for restoration of business. Various other recommendations are under consideration to cut inflation which will be beneficial for tax collection.

The Ministry of Finance is actively working to provide relaxation to people in the budget as well as preparing various plans for business restoration.