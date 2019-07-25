Govt criticized for ‘failing’ to ensure people’s safety

KABUL (TOLO News): Relatives of those killed and wounded in multiple blasts in Kabul on Thursday criticized the Afghan government for “failing” to ensure people’s safety.

The first blast which happened at around 8 am Kabul time was a magnetic IED blast, the second was a suicide attack and the third was a car bombing explosion, according to Ministry of Interior. All the explosions happened in the span of one and a half hours.

The two first blasts targeted a bus carrying the employees of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. Six women and one child are among those killed in the blasts.

The victims’ families called for thorough attention to the security of the city of Kabul which houses an estimated five million population.

“Son of which leader has been killed in such incidents? Son of which leader has been killed on the frontline of the war?” a Kabul resident, Ibrahim, asked, referring to the families of government leaders, most of whom are living outside the country.

“We are being killed for years. You [President Ghani] was never a true leader for the people. We have lost tens of thousands of people because of your government,” a victim relative, Mohammad Zakir, said.

Taliban claimed responsibility of the car bombing near an industrial park in police district 9 of the city of Kabul, which surrounds areas such as Pul-e-Charkhi and Dispichari roads. The group claimed that they targeted a convoy of the foreign troops.

“What was the result of Doha talks? We saw its result today,” Sharifa, a Kabul resident, said.

The attack was condemned by President Ashraf Ghani, who said the Taliban are conducting talks on one side, but are repeating their “crimes” on the other.

He said that the Taliban will not leverage the peace efforts by such attacks.

The US Embassy in Kabul, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Qatar’s government in separate statements condemned the blasts in Kabul.