Govt cut petrol price by over Rs6 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday reduced the petrol price by Rs6.17 per litre for the next fortnight after a drop in oil rates in the global markets, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

The new prices will be effective from August 1. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) worked out the consumer prices for the upcoming fortnight, based on the international prices and exchange rate variations, the notification read.

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval, the petrol price came down to Rs272.77 from Rs283.63 per litre with a reduction of Rs6.17. The new price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will be Rs269.43 from the existing rate of Rs275.60 per litre following a reduction of Rs10.86.

Similarly, the kerosene oil price fell to Rs177.39 from Rs183.71 per litre after a reduction of Rs6.32 per litre, while the light diesel oil (LDO) rate was decreased to Rs160.53 per litre against the current rate of Rs166.25 per litre following a cut of Rs5.72 per litre.