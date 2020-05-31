Govt cuts petrol price by Rs 7.6 per liter

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the prices of petroleum products and a statement has been issued by the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

A statement issued by the Finance Ministry said that the government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs 7.6 per liter in response to the cuts in prices of petroleum products. Now the new price of petrol will be Rs 74.52 per liter.

According to the statement, kerosene has been reduced by Rs 11.88 per liter which now stands at Rs 35.56 per liter while, high speed diesel has been increased by five paisa per liter. After revision in prices, the new price of high speed diesel has been fixed at Rs 80.15 per liter.

In addition, the new price of light diesel oil has been fixed at Rs 38.14 per liter. Light diesel oil was earlier being sold at Rs 47.51 per liter. The implementation of the new prices will take effect from midnight tonight.