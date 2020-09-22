Govt decided to resume secondary classes

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: In accordance with the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decision on Tuesday the government decided to resume Secondary classes in the second phase of restoration of educational activities from today (Wednesday).

The NCOC recommended for restoration after reviewing the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to a statement issued by the NCOC, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, as well as the provincial education ministers and secretary education attended the meeting. The sources revealed that , the provinces were asked to decide as per province current arena, However, as per details, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has clarified that the provincial government will allow the resumption of middle classes from September 28 as announced earlier.

“The decision to postpone the reopening was taken after reviewing the implementation of SOPs in the first phase,” education minister Saeed Ghani said in a statement.

However, Punjab and KPK are committed to comply the NCOC recommendations. The set SoPs would be followed in all educational institutions. Covid-19 cases are declining in the country, the government in the previous week announced reopening of educational institutions across the country in phases starting September 15.

As per decision, all universities and Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and colleges resumed their academic activities on September 15. However, the commencement of classes of grades IX, X and XI were also allowed.

As per announcement, after reviewing the pandemic situation for one week, , the students of sixth, seventh and eighth classes would be allowed to attend their schools on September 23.

The primary classes (one to five) would restart on September 30 in the 3rd and last phase of the strategy. “It was really a difficult and tough decision to reopen the educational institutions,” education minister Shafqat Mahmood said in a statement, adding that constant monitoring of the first phase would be carried out before commencing the second and third ones. The minister had said the decision was taken after thoroughly analyzing regional and global trends of the outbreak, holding extensive consultations by the ministries of Education and Professional Training, and National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination with the federating units, coupled with research by the NCOC.

He clarified that the decision would be applicable on all the educational institutions of both public and private sectors, besides vocational centers and religious seminaries, which will enable millions of students to resume studies after a hiatus of around six months.

The minister also claimed that the government had to take difficult decisions during the lockdown period, which included the promotion of around four million students of higher secondary education to their next classes. Expressing his gratitude to the parents of students for showing perseverance during the difficult times, he urged the teachers and school administration to fully cooperate with the government and ensure compliance of the anti-Covid SOPs at their insinuations. He warned the school administrations of strict actions in case of non-compliance. He also lauded the efforts of NCOC for making the decision possible.

Meanwhile, three positive cases were also reported in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) run schools. Sources in the education ministry disclosed this correspondent that 19 positive cases have been reported in private and public schools. They said 18 of the infected persons were staffers of schools and college while only one BS student tested positive.

The sources further added that so far over 5,500 tests have been conducted in private schools and 10 positive cases were reported while out of over 6,000 tests conducted in public schools, nine cases were reported.