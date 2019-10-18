Govt decides to amend NAB Ordinance 1999

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to make amends in National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

A new clause has been added to subsection 10 of the NAB Amendment Bill 1999. According to the NAB Amendment, person accused with more than 50 million rupees of corruption will be given a C class jail after their arrest. The accused will be given a C class in jail during the investigation or trial.

The government has decided to make amends in Benami Transaction Act 2017. The proposal of whistleblower has been added in the Benami Transaction Act whereas clause no. 31 has been added to section 2 of the Transaction Act 2017.

Everyone will be able to identify Benami assets under the Anti-Corruption Act. The federal cabinet will decide to amend the Benami Transaction Act through an ordinance. NAB amendment ordinance to be tabled at next federal cabinet meeting for approval.