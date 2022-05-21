Govt decides to appoint PTI’s Noor Alam as PAC Chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Following the resignation by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanveer Hussain as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, the government has decided to appoint Noor Alam Khan, a dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA as the committee chairman, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday.

Quoting its sources, the channel reported in a major reshuffle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI’s Amir Dogar and Riaz Fatyana had been expelled from the NA body while Noor had been inducted.

MNA Noor will take charge of his office day after tomorrow (Monday).

In yet another development, the PTI has boycotted the formation of a parliamentary committee to be formed to draft the electoral reforms.

Sources told 24News that despite having representation in the Senate, the party had refused to forward names of its senators to the chairman for the committee.

The government, on the other hand, has decided to go ahead with the formation of the body without the PTI.

The NA speaker is expected to form the committee by next week.