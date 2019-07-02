Govt decides to ban homemade food for ex-premier Nawaz in jail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to bar the provision of homemade food for former premier Nawaz Sharif at his prison in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to news channel reports, the Kot Lakhpat Jail administration had allowed provision of homemade food for Sharif; however the Punjab government has decided to halt this facility for him.

The jail administration will issue a concerned order in this week.