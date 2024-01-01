Govt decides to ban PTI, file treason reference against Imran, Alvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, alleging that the party was involved in a number of anti-State activities.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, Federal Information Miniter Attaullah Tatar said that a reference would be filed against Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6.

Regarding the ban on PTI, Tarar said the matter will be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting and if approved then the case shall be sent to the apex court.

Tarar said that if the country is to move in a forward direction, it cannot do so with PTI’s existence. “In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” the minister said.

The minister also announced that the government has also decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the reserved seats case.

“The PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist,” Tarar declared, adding the federal government would move the Supreme Court seeking a ban ban on the party.

The minister said the decisions were taken in light of the former ruling party’s involvement in the May 9 events and the PTI’s former or current leaders’ attempts to sabotage Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Tarar said Article 17 of the Constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party and there was credible evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.

The minister stated that a reference will also be filed against former president Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri for violating the Constitution when the assemblies were dissolved following the no-confidence motion against the PTI government. He said the reference will be forwarded to the Supreme Court after approval by the federal cabinet.

Tarar said there are certain lobbies sitting abroad which promote an anti-Pakistan agenda, support separatist movements and conspire against the country’s security and institutions. He mentioned the government has decided to take strict legal action against them, which may involve blocking their passports and identity cards.

“We will vigorously defend this case and spare no effort to contest it,” he added.

He said the government and its allied parties have also decided to file a review petition against Supreme Court’s judgment in the reserved seats case. He emphasized that the judgment has legal lacunae and that they have strong legal grounds to file the review. He pointed out that the PTI had not sought relief in the case.

The minister said the government will complete all these processes while remaining within the domain of law and constitution. He said these matters will be taken forward so that in future nobody could dare to violate the constitution, hurt the national interests and attack the defence institutions.