Govt decides to ban TLP

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wedne-sday said the government had decided to ban Te-hreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under Anti-Terror-ism Act on the request of the Punjab government.

“The government of Punjab has forwarded recommendation to ban TLP. It has been decided to ban it not on the basis of political grounds but due to creating upheaval and a summary would be forwarded to Cabinet for approval,” the minister said while addressing a press conference here. He said two policemen were martyred and 340 personnel sustained injuries due to violent protests.