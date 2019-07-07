Govt decides to conduct forensic test of judge’s video tape

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to conduct forensic audit of the controversial video tape – shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz to claim Nawaz Sharif’s innocence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference – to check its authenticity, according to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Dr Awan addressed a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, and stated accountability court judge [Arshad Malik] had termed the video as “fake and baseless.”

She said that the suspicious role of Nasir Butt would be exposed before the general public.

“This government doesn’t put its responsibilities on the shoulders of others,” she said, adding baseless accusations were being made against government institutions.

“In the press conference, she [Maryam Nawaz] said the judge dreamt of horror dreams [during his sleeps] that he had sent a prayer leader to jail,” Dr Awan said, adding all kinds of ‘tools’ of deception are contained in the box of the woman.

Furthermore, she stated that the group of deceivers has been continuously involved in deceiving the general public.

Dr Awan recalled yesterday’s press conference, and said the president of the PML-N appeared helpless as [the character] of an honourable judge was targeted.

“Every [political] party has its code of conduct and ethics…, lamenting his helplessness, the chairman of the party was cornered,” she said.

“Maryam Nawaz is the champion of liars…she subjected her party to a ‘suicide blast’…It was just a stage for political point-scoring.”

She called the press conference ‘ridiculous’, and said they had wasted the time of the public by forging the facts.

“Typical tactics were used against state institutions in yesterday’s presser,” she went on to say.

She said it has always been the hallmark of the PML-N to target, challenge and malign the state institutions such as the judiciary. She said through such cheap tactics, they could not escape or avoid accountability.

“It is the new Pakistan where independent applicability of law is being ensured… and institutions are independent,” she said. “Nobody is above the law and everybody is subservient to it.”

“Those elements who prepared this audio and video will also be exposed…this video was prepared in a media house and a stern action will be taken against it as per the PEMRA rules and regulations,” she concluded.