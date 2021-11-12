Govt decides to convene joint session of Parliament on Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to convene a joint session of the Parliament on November 16.

The government took the decision after getting assurances from the allied parties that they would extend support to the government in the joint session.

According to sources, allies will back the government during the join session.

On Wednesday last, the PTI-led government had postponed the joint session of the parliament after not getting the support of its allies for the passage of the proposed bills. The allied parties of the government especially the PML-Q and the MQM-P declined to extend their support in the joint session.

Pertinent to mention here that the government was going to introduce and pass some election reforms relating to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but the opposition opposed the move and some of the government’s allied parties were also not fully satisfied on the issue.

The sources said government coalition parties including PML-Q, MQM-P, and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had reservations on electoral reforms and EVMs bills.