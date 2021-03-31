Govt decides to decrease petrol, diesel prices from April 1

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to decrease the prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision, Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1.50 per litre while the diesel has been cut by Rs3 per litre.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Hammad Azhar said there was prices storm all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. The minister said the government in Pakistan is making hectic efforts to bring the prices down.

Earlier, the Ogra summary proposed a Rs1.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol, Rs3 per litre in the price of diesel and Rs2.50 per litre in the price of kerosene oil.