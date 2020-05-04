Govt decides to gradually ease lockdown in coming days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has decided to gradually ease the lockdown in the coming days keeping in view the economic situation and problems of common man.

He was speaking to the members of National and Provincial Assemblies in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said SOPs based on safety measures have been prepared for all the sectors and the elected representatives should play their role for implementation on them.

The Prime Minister said the government is striving to provide every possible relief to the masses amidst the challenge posed by coronavirus. Despite difficult situation, the government has given an economic package worth 1. 25 trillion rupees.

Imran Khan said the deserving families are being provided with cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees in the most transparent manner and on merit. In addition, a special program has also been launched for the workers and laborers.