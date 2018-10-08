Govt decides to ‘immediately’ approach IMF

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to approach International Monetary Fund to deal with the prevalent financial crisis, according to Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Talks with IMF will start immediately as Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a go-ahead to do so, said the finance minister in a video.

The country is going through a tough time, which has been left behind by the previous government, he said. “We have to find a way to get out of this difficult situation.”

A Pakistani delegation led by the finance minister is scheduled to attend the annual meeting of IMF and World Bank in Bali, Indonesia this week, sources said.

The delegation will leave for Bali on Monday, to attend the meeting taking place on the Indonesian island from October 12 to 14, sources within the Ministry of Finance said.

A day earlier, reports surfaced stating that the government is in need of US$9 billion to fulfil the country’s fiscal needs. It was also said that the government wanted to approach IMF for a bailout package but did not want to name it so.

