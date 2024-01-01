Govt decides to plant forests on over 34,000 acres of land in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to plant forests on over 34,000 acres of the land in Matiari and Jamshoro districts of the province to deal with environmental climate issues.

The decision was made in the 45th meeting of the Public Private Partnership Board chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi today.

The meeting also decided to carry out reforestation over 88 thousand acres of the land in Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Nosheroferoz, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Larkana and Sukkur districts.