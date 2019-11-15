Govt decides to take legal action against Fazlur Rehman’s speeches

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that they do not have any objection over Sharif family seeking relief from the court instead of submitting security bonds for Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, during the meeting of PTI’s core committee, matter pertaining to the issue of Nawaz Sharif’s illness and name in ECL was discussed. The speeches of Maulana Fazlur Rehman were also condemned for criticizing the institutions.

Premier Imran expressed that Nawaz Sharif was facilitated on the basis of humanity on every forum. “The government showed flexibility in the law to remove Nawaz Sharif from the ECL”, he said, adding that the government has no personal enmity with the former prime minister.

Imran Khan expressed that the health of the PML-N supremo is more important than politics.

During the meeting of PTI’s core committee, it was decided that legal action would be taken against the speeches made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during Azadi March.

He went on to say that Fazlur Rehman wasted time and money of people. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is putting the public into problem by closing the roads in the country”, he asserted, adding that JUI-F chief used religion card in his sit-in.

On the other hand, PM Imran formed a four-member committee to look into the affairs of the media. The committee will be comprised of Firdous Ashiq Awan, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

Sources privy to Dunya News, the committee will formulate a media awareness strategy for public welfare measures, and action will be taken to present the government’s performance to the public in an efficient way.

Meanwhile, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser will formulate policies and legislative strategy on parliamentary matters.

Regarding inflation, Prime Minister said that party officials should work together with the district administration to identify the reserves. “People are conspiring to thwart the government by showing artificial inflation”, he maintained.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and senior leader Jahangir Tareen attended the session.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Home Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Privatization Commission Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, former finance minister Asad Umar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, PM’s Special Envoy for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Advisor to PM on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan, Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister Atif Khan, Secretary General Aamir Kayani and others also attended.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan’s economy has stabilized and the confidence of investors is growing.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier stressed that we now have to take the country forward. I have visited China thrice and its progress is unprecedented, Imran Khan said.

“China’s growth is a result of long-term planning whereas Pakistan suffered due to short-term planning. China pulled 70 crore people out of poverty line which is a miracle.

“Pakistan has been trapped in flawed projects of power generation and is producing the most expensive electricity in South Asia. Pakistan has become the 8th most affected country from global warming.”

PM Imran Khan said the first year of his government was very tough, and thanked his economic team on overcoming the challenges.