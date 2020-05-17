Govt deptt asks people to provide assistance to trustworthy organizations

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: In an attempt to create awareness and sensitize people, the federal ministry of information and broadcasting in a joint venture have taken several steps to let people know to provide their donations to trustworthy registered organizations instead of others.

An individual or organization which gives donations, zakat and khairat should ask that where this money I donated will be spent and the assistance must be given to those organizations which has an implementation record in welfare development.

The campaign “Haq, Haqdaar Tak” has been launched by federal ministry of information and broadcasting to create awareness among people. In Pakistan, a huge amount of Rs 554 billion rupees is donated in name of Zakat and Sadqaat yearly, a report issued by FMI&B.

The ministry in its report has said it is an unprecedented evidence that such an enormous donations is bestowed by people for humanitarian purposes to assist deserving segment of society. Though, this fact cannot be set aside and ignored that some charity organizations have been used as fronts for unregistered organizations and receive the donations for their own vested interests.

After the spread of coronavirus pandemic in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has left hundreds of thousands of people unemployed and thus they are now either at homes or waiting to be assisted on one way or other. While the philanthropists and welfare organizations have started assisting these people in terms food items and awarding cash.

Now, the time has come that every responsible citizen from his income should take care to award charity, zakat and khairat other donations to most deserving people and organizations instead of others. After thorough search, the assistance may be reached to those people who have lost their jobs and were the only breadwinners for families.

As the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) wing has started a campaign to create awareness among people so that their donations received by deserving people. For this purpose, the Pakistani government for its citizens in and outside the country has devised some recommendations so that their assistance touch the neediest persons in society.

The easiest way to avoid inadvertently funding to banned organizations is to give to those organizations which help victims of violence and not blacklisted by NECTA. Is the organization that receives donation from people has published its annual report?. So the recommendations suggest that do not give cash to organizations but via checques in their accounts.

Everybody should act upon the recommendations set by Pakistani government for the reason that donations be given to deserving and needy persons. Some beggars are wondering in hospitals, bazaars and other spots to collect donations and deceive others which is a crime on one way or others. These persons use the money for other purposes and vested interests.

It has been investigated and came to surface that some people after receiving donations are selling out the same in different bazaars which is a matter of great concern. The endeavors have been taken by ministry to prevent the undeserved people from getting assistance and create awareness among society to take extra care while awarding money or food times to others.

The ministry appeals people to help out those who were badly hit by coronavirus and confined to homes and also have close eyes on fraudulent beggars seem everywhere in these days.