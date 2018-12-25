Govt devised comprehensive plan for development, prosperity: CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the provincial government successfully completed the 100-day agenda with public support and by sincere efforts.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) office-bearer, Usman Buzdar said that the government has devised a comprehensive road map for the development and prosperity of the province and added that he will personally monitor the plan.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister said that the reforms agenda will be speedily implemented after the successful completion of 100 days plan and added that the PTI government will soon achieve the targets of a new Pakistan.

He said, “We will have to utilize all our energies to make Pakistan a prosperous and fully developed country. Solid steps are being taken for public welfare and to provide them necessary facilities of life.”

CM Buzdar said that they are working with full commitment and passion for national development and to solve the problems of the common man.

He said that education, healthcare, tourism and other sectors will be improved by introducing necessary reforms in them and added that people will get their rights at their doorsteps.

The chief minister said PTI government has adopted the politics of national interests to benefit the country and added that rule of law, transparency, promotion of merit-based policies and elimination of corruption are their important targets.

Pakistan is being transformed into a developed and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.