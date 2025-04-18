Govt disburses over Rs942 bn in subsidies, grants and loans in Fy2024-25: FinMin

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The federal government has disbursed a total of Rs942.99 billion in subsidies, grants and loans to ministries and departments during the first half of fiscal year 2024-25, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb informed the National Assembly.

According to the breakdown, Rs237.31 billion was allocated in subsidies, with the power sector receiving Rs237.31 billion was allocated in subsidies, with the power sector receiving Rs218.31 billion, including Rs2.4 billion for PESCO and Rs5.79 billion for housing finance.

Subsidies of Rs3.81 billion for wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan. Under refinancing facilities, Rs6.9 billion in subsidies were issued.

Additionally, Rs644.17 billion was disbursed as grants, including Rs232.25 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rs22.59 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Rs26.66 billion for Pakistan Railways.

Aurangzeb added that loans worth Rs61.51 billion were provided, with Rs48.32 billion to NHA, Rs7.48 billion to NTDC, Rs5.5 billion to GENCO, and Rs210 million to other entities.