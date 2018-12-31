Govt distributes relief aid to conflict victims

KABUL (Web Desk): State Ministry for Disaster Management has distributed food items and cash to more than 1,250 needy families in Faryab and Ghor provinces.

Ghor Provincial Disaster Management in cooperation with World Food Program (WFP) has distributed money to 1,200 needy families affected from unnatural disasters in Ghor province, the authority said in a statement.

Statement said that each family received 12,000 afghanis through this humanitarian program.

Similar, Faryab provincial disaster management directorate in cooperation with Save the Children has helped 50 displaced families through relief item and food distribution program.

Statement said that 50 families displaced due to conflict were helped in Shirin Tagab and central city of Maimana.

Each family received flour, oil, rice, blanket and winter cloths in the district, added statement.