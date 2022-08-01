‘Govt distributing Rs 1m to each flood affected family’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday informed the National Assembly that the federal government was distributing Rs 1 million to each flood affected family.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice in the House, the minister said that around 40 percent of the total affected families have received their amount while the remaining 60 percent would get during this week.

He said that the federal government was undertaking joint efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people.

On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said a joint survey would also be conducted to assess the damages caused by the floods to crops, livestock and the infrastructure.

The minister said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the help of provincial governments would also constitute survey teams with the task to make assessments to lose of crops and livestock whilst infrastructure damaged by the floods will also be repaired.

Murtaza Javed said that it was the responsibility of the provincial governments to pay compensations but the federal government would make its contribution up to 50 percent which was decided by the Cabinet.

About the steps to rescue this type of calamity before the time, the minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy to control it.

He said that soon after natural calamity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also constituted a committee to assess the damage caused by the monsoon rains and floods in different parts of the country.