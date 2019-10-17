Govt employee killed in Rocket attack in Kabul

KABUL (TOLO News): Zinat Zabe, a government employee, was killed in a rocket explosion in the Paghman district of Kabul province on Wednesday night, Zabeh’s family said Thursday.

The incident happened in the Arghani area of Paghman district. As Zabeh was on his way home, unidentified gunmen attacked him, according to his family.

“The Taliban pulled him out of his vehicle but then put him back inside and shot him with a rocket,” the family said.

Zabe worked for the Ministry of Finance for the past several years and was married two years ago.

The family said that the Taliban sometimes are in the area but previously there was no tension.

The Taliban have denied involvement.

Afghan security forces have not yet commented on the incident.