Govt employees, lady health workers and pensioners stage Dharna at D-Chowk

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday morning roads toward red-zone were sealed and district administration installed heavy containers in surroundings of the Parliament house before, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Lady Health Workers, pensioners and various worker unions staged a sit-in in front of Parliament House to surface their various demands relating to their terms of employment, including service structures, low salaries, pensions, privatization and record their protest against rising inflation.

The all Pakistan government employees gave a call for protest asking participants to gather at D-Chowk in Islamabad which is currently underway at D-Chowk and the participants are demanding that they will sit here till their demands didn’t solved by the government.

According to police and special branch officials this time around 100,00 people are gathered in D-Chowk and strict security measures have been adopted to get rid of any mishap as 1300 police are performing duty this time on the surrounding protest area.

The protest was joined by the human rights defenders, trade union members, political parties’ workers and social activists to bond their solidarity with the protestors.

Parveen Durani a lady health workers from far-flung area of Baluchistan told The Frontier Post that working as lady health workers in Baluchistan is working like in a death valley because they are not only targeted in polio campaign but as well they are victims of the government discriminatory policies. She added that I traveled from Baluchistan to Islamabad because I served more than 10 years as lady health workers but now the government isn’t ready to listen our grievances despite the countless sacrifices of the workers. She added that government is not promoting them not ready to award them pension.

Protesters, who have vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands are fulfilled, are holding placards and banners demanding changes to the service structure, increase in pensions, life insurance, salary increases and protection in the anti-polio campaign.

A huge number of women are participating in the protest, mostly representing female healthcare workers, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) workers and Allama Iqbal Open University employees are also present.

Another lady health worker from Baluchistan told Frontier Post that around 400 lady health workers and other government employees traveled to Islamabad for their demands. She added that we awarded our lives to lady health workers duties but now our families are in trouble as our jobs are at risk due to the anti-workers policy of the current government.

She added that no one from the government or opposition or even their own representatives in parliament came here for solidarity. She threatened that if the government did not fulfill their demands they will suicide in front of the parliament.

It should be noted here that this is the second protest by government workers to take place this month. They have mainly demanded in a rise in compensation to deal with the soaring prices of commodities.

Some also demanded an end to privatization of institutions and lay-offs.