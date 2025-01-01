Govt employees protest continues outside parliament in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Protests of the government employees continues outside parliament House in Islamabad on second day against pension and other reforms.

The deadlock remains in the negotiations between the government and civil servants. The protestors say that the protest will continue until a written agreement is reached.

Demonstrators gathered at Secretariat Chowk on Thursday, blocking both entrances to the government secretariat. A heavy police presence, including senior officers, was deployed to control the situation, leading to clashes between police and protesters. Later the protestors moved to parliament house.

The employees called for an end to what they described as discriminatory policies, including the abolition of dual pensions and changes to the pension calculation formula. They also demanded a 10% increase in disability allowance. The government, which implemented the reforms on January 1, 2025, argues that the changes will reduce financial liabilities and bring Pakistan in line with international fiscal standards. Under the new system, pensions are now calculated based on an average of the last two years’ salaries, rather than the final salary drawn.

Authorities maintain that the new rules will help save billions annually, but protesters insist that they unfairly burden retirees who depend on government support. Demonstrations are expected to continue as negotiations remain stalled.