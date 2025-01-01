Govt employees to stage sit-in on Budget Day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Government employees from across the country announced to stage a sit-in front of Parliament House on June 10 (Tuesday) when the federal government will unveil Budget 2025-26 in the Natonal Assembly.

All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Chief Organizer Rehman Bajwa said the government must ensure full implementation on its written accord with them.

He further demanded that ad-hoc relief allowances should be merged in basic salary and pay scales must be revised.

AGEGA Chief Organiser said that minimum wage of an employee should be fixed at Rs50,000 and demanded fifty percent increase in pension and salary.

The body demanded that difference in salaries of different government departments should be removed immediately.

AGEGA demanded that the government must upgrade all federal government employees as per criteria of provincial government employees and leave encashment and reforms in pension reforms.

AGEGA announced that they will observe a Thanksgiving Day in case acceptance of their all demands in front of Parliament House.