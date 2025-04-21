Govt endeavouring to resolve issues of expats: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the government is making all out efforts to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and resolve their problems on priority basis.

Chairing a special meeting on Overseas Pakistanis’ affairs in Islamabad on Monday, the Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis will be provided with their skill-related investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis play the role of ambassadors of Pakistan abroad and have made great contributions to the country while serving in different professions including medicine, education, engineering and consultancy.

He paid tribute to the sincere feelings, love for homeland and dedication to work of overseas Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister said hard work and dedication of overseas Pakistani has earned Pakistan a dignified stature internationally.

Mentioning the recently announced package for overseas Pakistanis, Shehbaz Sharif said those Overseas Pakistanis who have shown outstanding performance in different sectors abroad and have sent the biggest amount of capital to Pakistan through the State Bank will be given civil awards in recognition of their services.

The Prime Minister said participation of large number of overseas Pakistanis in the recently held Overseas Pakistanis Convention, is a reflection of their confidence in government policies.

The meeting was briefed about the progress and strategy regarding the facilities announced for overseas Pakistanis.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers and relevant government officials attended the meeting.