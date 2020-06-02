Govt extends smart lockdown for 15 days in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended smart lockdown due to coronavirus for fifteen days and issued directives to run businesses with precautionary measures, on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Balochistan Home Department in which it has been stated that business centers and shops will remain open six days a week from 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM while complete lockdown will be observed on Fridays.

According to the notification, milk and yogurt shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open 24/7 whereas restaurants can provide takeaway service for 24 hours. All educational institutions will be kept closed till July 15.

Inter-city and inter-district public transport will remain suspended. Furthermore, ban on all religious, social and other ceremonies remains in place along with cinemas, picnic points, marriage halls, gyms and clubs.