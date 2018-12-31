Govt facing decline because of its wrong decisions: Baloch

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the PTI government is facing decline because of its wrong decisions. He was speaking at a public breakfast hosted by Syed Ehsanulla Waqqas in Township area.

Liaqat Baloch said the people have been expecting a ruthless accountability by the PTI government and the recovery of the plundered wealth from the corrupt, however, he said the government does not seem to be serious due to which the youth, the masses and the business community are getting disappointed. He said the government should bring all the corrupt people, especially the 436 persons named in the Panama leaks to the dock to satisfy the people.