Govt failed to trace corrupt elements in Islamabad airport corruption scam

Abdullah Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan around 3 months ago told a parliamentary committee on Aviation that government formed a committee who will trace the corrupt elements involved in new Islamabad airport corruption scam and will present the report to the committee but according to latest information obtained by Frontier Post the government still not presented the report to the committee.

The Minister told further to committee that the government formed committee will do their digging with support of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) & the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and will present it in the parliamentary committee in 08 weeks. Its pertained to mentioned here that Senator Behramand Khan the member of the Aviation Committee was mover of this petition in the committee in which he mentioned that in Islamabad airport serious illegalities were surfaced on which inquiry is necessary to uncover all those elements which looted the national funds.

According to the documents available with Frontier Post Islamabad International airport project was delayed with passage of time and then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the project before the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) shows green signal but the project was operational to achieve political scoring the documents submitted in committee mentioned.

The documents further added that the Islamabad airport initial cost was 38 billion rupees but now the project cost reached to 105 billion due to the administrative failures on different sides.

An internal committee of the CAA named Shams-ul-Mulk in their findings mentioned that 5 ex-military Brigadiers and one Squadron leader of the Pakistan Air force (PAF) were involved in the financial scam of the new airport but committee failed to trace their location that’s why no action was taken against them the official documents obtained by Frontier Post added.

It’s pertained to mentioned here that some months ago a building handed over to the custom department inside Islamabad airport collapsed partially due to the use of poor construction materials according to the findings of committee technical team visits of airport. A member of the national assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) told Frontier Post wished not to be named that the according to my information the committee was formed symbolically but no progress was done till yet.

Frontier Post sent written questioners and made various calls to get official version of the Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan but he didn’t respond on the issue.