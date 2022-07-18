Govt finalizes solar panel manufacturing policy

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Alternate Energy Development Board has finalized the policy paper on the solar panels and allied equipment manufacturing policy, sources on Monday. Detailed consultations have been made with the stakeholders over the policy document, according to sources. Those consulted over the policy included local solar manufacturers, provincial departments, consumers and other related bodies, sources said.

The policy has been prepared by the Renewable Energy Task Force headed by the prime minister. It is to be mentioned here that there is big gap of 7000 megawatt between demand and supply of electricity in the energy thirsty country. Pakistan presently generates overall 22,000 megawatt electricity, while its power demand has soared to 29,000 megawatt and the gap results in power load shedding across and in every field of the country.

According to the government vision, local manufacturing of solar panels and allied equipment will help to save precious foreign currency apart of providing skilled jobs to engineers and technicians. The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) plans to install about 9.7GW of renewable energy power generation systems throughout Pakistan by around 2030. The government’s strong support and policy continuity could provide strong guarantee to business development in the field.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik had recently stated that the PM constituted a task force on solar energy initiatives with a vision to promote sustainable and green energy. The government is working on a comprehensive solar energy package comprising tax waivers and concessionary loans for consumers in a bid to overcome the prolonged power outages, he stated.

