Govt focusing on education sector: Info Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the government is focusing on education sector in order to exploit the full potential of the youth in various fields especially Information Technology.

Addressing an education expo in Islamabad today, he said the budget of education has been enhanced. He said IT facilities will be provided in the schools and the tech startups will be encouraged.

The Information Minister said the PML-N government has always taken measures to encourage the youth. In this regard, he referred to the provision of free laptops and merit scholarships to the youth.

He noted Pakistan can carve out its rightful place in the comity of nations by equipping the youth with the latest education. He said a framework agreement was signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to China under which a Chinese tech company will provide IT training to two hundred thousand Pakistani youth every year.

Attaullah Tarar said the country’s economic indicators are improving and the world institutions are also acknowledging the fact. He said there has been record reduction in inflation and the foreign exchange reserves are enough for two months’ worth of imports.