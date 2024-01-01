Govt focusing on inclusive economic growth: Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says government intends to take up short, medium and long-term initiatives to ensure the economic revival of country.

He was co-chairing a meeting of the FCDO- funded Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade programme with the British High Commissioner Jane Marriot in Islamabad on Friday.

Reviewing the work done by the programme in the areas of revenue mobilization, investment climate, macroeconomic governance and trade, with cross-cutting themes of gender and climate change, the Minister appreciated the overall progress to date.

He emphasized the need for government stakeholders to be more proactive in taking up implementation.

Muhammad Aurangzeb underscored the government’s focus on inclusive economic growth can be complemented by the support of development partners with a focus on performance and implementation.