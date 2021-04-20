Govt fulfills agreement by presenting resolution in NA: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the government had fulfilled the agreement by presenting a resolution in the National Assembly where a parliamentary procedure had to be adopted.

Briefing media persons outside the Parliament House about the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had objected to the text of the resolution. Other parties had the right of disagreement and the government could not dictate to them, he added.

Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill also accompanied him during the media talk.

Fawad said whatever was to be done, had to be within the ambit of the 1973 Constitution. The de-cision of declaring Tehre-ek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a proscribed organization could not be reversed, however its leadership had the option of going for an appeal.

“The government acts in accordance with the Constitution as no monarchy is in place in the country,” he remarked.

The minister said the cases against those, who had attacked the police personnel and martyred five of them, would not be withdrawn, which they would have to contest in the courts of law.

The minister said martyrdom of five policemen could not be forgotten, who had sacrificed their lives in line of duty, while 800 other personnel were attacked and wounded during the protests by the TLP.

Those arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order could be released by the government, he added.

To a question, the minister said the government had already tabled the electoral reforms bill in the Parliament and awaited the opposition’s viewpoint.

Moreover, he said, the government also wanted to introduce reforms in the judicial system as a recent global report on justice system had shown that the people in Pakistan had the least trust in the judicial system.

The minister pointed out that during protests on Sunday last, some 250,000 tweets were monitored, 70 percent of them were projected and spread at a massive scale through a software from India.