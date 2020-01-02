Govt has clear stance towards talks with Taliban: Palace

KABUL (TOLO News): The Afghan government has clear stance towards peace negotiation talks with the Taliban, said Latif Mahmoud, deputy spokesman for the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday.

He said that peace will not prevail in the country until there are face-to-face talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, and he added there is a ceasefire and the issue of sanctuaries need to be addressed.

This comes after the Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid last week rejected media reports saying the ruling council of the group had agreed to a temporary ceasefire that would eventually open the way for signing a peace deal between the group and the United States.

But on Thursday sources close to the group said that the Taliban’s leadership will commit to reduce violence once a peace deal is signed with the US.

“The delegation will be led by the government of the Islamic republic of Afghanistan —- there should be a ceasefire, face-to-face talks, or direct negotiations with armed opponents of Afghanistan to address the issue of sanctuaries,” said Latif Mahmoud, deputy spokesman for Afghan president.

“A short-term cessation of violence and ceasefire is not in the interest of Afghanistan nor will it bring a durable peace,” said Sayed Abdul Qayoum Sajjadi, a member of Afghan parliament.

But those involved in the process, including the United States, so far have not commented on the issue of reduction of violence.

“Just as the Taliban’s inflexible view is unacceptable to us, the inflexible view of a person in power is also rejected and unacceptable,” said Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, a former member of the Afghan parliament.