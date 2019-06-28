Govt has made tax collection into a movement: Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PTI led government is committed to boost the tax collection.

She said this while sharing on her Twitter handle, She wrote, “For the first time in the history of the country Prime Minister Imran Khan has made tax recovery into a movement. Credit goes to the captain for taking this step. This is what patriotism is.”

She added “By taking this step the prime minister has put the country on the path of self-reliance. Through his action, the prime minister has proved that being a nation we should wage a struggle to steer the country out of current problems”.

Awan added, “The prime minister has taken bold decisions keeping in view the national interests. Even the political opposition has recognised that once we go through these tough times with courage, we will have a bright future.”

On Thursday, PM Imran said the government was striving to reform the institutions and change the public mindset to make the taxpayers real VIPs and send the money launderers to jail what they deserved.

Speaking with the state broadcaster, Pakistan Television (PTV), the prime minister once again urged the nation to avail the tax amnesty scheme to steer the country out of debt trap.