Govt has no issue if court allows Nawaz to go abroad: Shahzad Akbar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar, said that the government has no objection if the court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for his medical treatment.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar asserted that the government is not doing politics on Nawaz Sharif’s illness. “The name of a convicted criminal cannot be excluded from the ECL as per law”, he said, adding that PML-N is politicizing the former premier’s health.

“Indemnity Bond has been asked for that money which was fined by the court”, he expressed, including that a part of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never respected the judicial decisions.

SAPM Akbar said no one, including Nawaz Sharif, is beyond the law, and the law is same for everyone in Pakistan. “The cabinet has given one-time permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad, and it is not illegal for a government to put on a condition”, he added.

He expressed that the former premier was fined by the courts and not by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Shahzad Akbar asserted that they will be held responsible if the PML-N supremo does not return.