Govt hikes petrol price by Re1, diesel by Rs7 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the price of petrol by Re1 per litre, setting the new price at Rs257.13 per liter for the next fortnight.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been increased by Re1, and the price of high-speed diesel has risen by Rs7. After the price hike, the new price of petrol is Rs257.13 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel is Rs267.95 per liter.

The new prices have been implemented from midnight. It is noteworthy that on January 15, the government had raised the price of petrol by Rs3.47 and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.61 per litre.