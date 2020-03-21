Govt imposes partial lockdown to clamp down coronavirus

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to impose partial lockdown across the province in a bid to minimize the spread of the deadly coronavirus. With most of the country s cases originating from Pak-Iran border along Balochistan, the government has decided to limit public activity and movement to slow down the virus.

The notification says that in pursuance of decisions made in the first meeting of the core committee for COVID-19, the government has decided that all shopping malls and crowded markets shall remain closed. Inter-provincial transport and public transport buses will also remain closed, the notification read. These orders have been imposed for a period of three weeks.

Moreover, restaurants have been barred from letting customers dine-in and only take-away or home delivery services would be allowed.