Govt includes Rana Sanaullah’s name in ECL

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday has been included in the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, Federal Cabinet has approved the suggestion of putting Rana Sanaullah’s name on ECL through circulation summary.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had again summoned Rana Sanaullah on February 3 in assets beyond income case.

On July 1, 2019, Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) team on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.

Later, he was released from Lahore’s Camp Jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in narcotics case.

He came out of the jail after five months and 25 days.