Govt including cancer treatment in Health Card Plus: Jhagra

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra on Saturday said that the provincial government has decided inclusion of cancer treatment in facilities being provided to needy patients under health card plus scheme.

Minister Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra said this while talking to media here he said that in view of the difficulties faced by poor cancer patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been decided to include cancer treatment in Health Card Plus.

He said that since 2010 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, free treatment was being provided to poor cancer patients through a project under which more than 9000 patients were being treated and this facility was being provided at Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, adding the treatment of cancer patients to Health Card Plus, this facility will be available in various hospitals throughout the province.

It is worth mentioning here that this facility established in the form of a project in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar is now coming to an end after successfully continuing.

Health Minister Taimur Jhagra has issued orders to take immediate steps for inclusion in Health Card Plus for uninterrupted provision of facilities to registered cancer patients. (APP)