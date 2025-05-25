Govt increases petrol price by Rs1 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre for the next fortnight, effective from Sunday, June 1.

According to details, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs253.63 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel will remain unchanged, according to the government’s announcement.

The rate of high-speed diesel will remain at Rs254.64 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier on May 15, the federal government had decided to keep the price of petrol unchanged while reducing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2 per litre, according to an official notification issued for the fortnight, starting from May 16 (Friday).

According to notification, the price of petrol had been fixed at Rs252.63 per litre. Meanwhile, the revised rate for high-speed diesel has been set at Rs254.64 per litre.