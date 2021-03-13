Govt increases petrol price by Rs10

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the revised prices of petroleum products for the second half of April.

The federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre a week before Eidul Fitr,

According to the finance division, the rationale behind a hike in the price of petroleum products was the ‘increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation’.

Petrol price has been increased to Rs282 per litre, it said, adding that kerosene prices went up by Rs5.78 per litre and the new rate is Rs186.07 per litre.

The prices of high-speed diesel and light diesel oil will remain unchanged.