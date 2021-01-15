Govt increases petroleum prices for second time in January

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the petroleum prices for the second time in January, on Friday.

According to a notification from the Petroleum Division, the petrol prices have been increased by Rs3.20 per litre. The price of diesel has been increased by Rs2.95 while the price for light diesel has been increased by Rs4.42.

The government has also increased the price of kerosine oil by Rs3. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval to the increase in the petroleum prices and the new prices will be implemented from midnight.