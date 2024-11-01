Govt introduces amendment to Anti-Terrorism Act 1997

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday introduced amendment to Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in the National Assembly, seeking to allow arrest of anyone on suspicion and kept in custody for three months.

“The current security situation requires a robust response that goes beyond the existing legal framework,” the bills Statement of Objectives reads.

The amendment was referred to the relevant committee by the National Assembly on Friday.

The bill proposes an amendment in Section 114E of the act to allow the ‘preventive detention’ of any person involved in offence against security or defence of Pakistan.

However, the reasons of the arrest will have to be recorded and further arrest will be subject to Article 10 of the Constitution.

The person under arrest will be investigated by a JIT headed by an officer of at least SP level. While the bill says credible information is needed for the arrest, it adds that reasonable suspicion will also suffice.

The act lists target killing, kidnapping for ransom, bhatta, extortion and maintenance of supplies and services as actionable offences. “This provision would allow for the preventive detention of suspects based on credible information or reasonable suspicion, thereby disrupting terrorist plots before they can be executed. This will also provide Law Enforcement Agencies with the legal backing to conduct more effective operations against terrorism,” the bill said.

NA offers Fateha for martyrs of terrorism

The National Assembly offered Fateha for security personnel who lost their lives in an intelligence-based operation in Bannu’s Bakka Khel area, victims of a bombing in Mastung, and those affected by a gun attack at the Panjgur dam site.

Led by Ali Muhammad Khan, the National Assembly also offered Fateha for deceased family members of lawmakers, including MNA Mehtab Ghauri’s brother, Mian Iftikhar, Barrister Gohar’s aunt, and former Governor Shah Farman’s father.

The House prayed for high ranks for the martyrs and forgiveness for the departed souls.

