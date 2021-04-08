Govt issues 2nd Presidential Ordinance 2021 regarding HEC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Revised Presidential Ordinance 2021 on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) issued on Thursday evening with the signature of President of Pakistan.

The revised Presidential Ordinance will be implemented from March 26, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

There have been made few amendments in the Presidential ordinance of March and now issued again, it added.

According to the new ordinance, the number of the members of Higher Education Commission has been increased from 10 to 13, while the number of private members in the Commission has also been raised from two to five.

The new Ordinance has taken back the power of induction of Executive Director HEC from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The HEC will now have the power of the hiring of its Executive Director.

Earlier, an Ordinance was issued in the last week of March regarding HEC, which had limited the job duration of Chairman HEC from four to two years.

Due to this limitation, Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri had to left his post, it informed.