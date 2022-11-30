Govt keeps petrol price unchanged

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol in Pakistan will remain unchanged at Rs224.80 per litre for the next fortnight, December 1 to 15, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday.

In a video address, Dar said the price of high-speed diesel will also remain the same at Rs235.30 per litre. He announced that the price of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs10 per litre, while light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs7.50 per litre. The decision was taken following devastations due to flooding in the country and commencement of the winter season.

The finance minister revealed that the decision has been taken under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in order to provide maximum relief to the low-income segment of Pakistan. The new prices for the next fortnight will come into effect from December 1.

It should be noted that the government last slashed the price of petrol on September 30 by Rs12.63 per litre, giving massive relief to the inflation-stricken people of Pakistan. The finance minister also announced the extension of the date for filing tax returns after which citizens can file taxes by December 15. The finance minister revealed that the decision has been taken keeping in view the business community’s demand. This is the third extension. Earlier, the board extended the date for filing income tax returns for individuals and companies till November 30.

