Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged for next fortnight

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday kept the petroleum prices unchanged for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, it was mentioned that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had worked out the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days based on the price trends in the global market over the past two weeks.

The statement further noted that it had been decided that there would be no change in the prices of petrol and diesel for the next 15 days.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol will remain at Rs248.38 per litre and the price of high-speed diesel will stand at Rs255.14 per litre.